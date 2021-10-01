Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Gap Down to $13.79

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.50. Omeros shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 2,468 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on OMER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. WBB Securities raised their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omeros by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Omeros by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 997,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 690,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

