Offshift (XFT) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.09 million and $52,715.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

