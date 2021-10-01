ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $23,502.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00102327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00135365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,204.41 or 0.99936151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.87 or 0.06799832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

