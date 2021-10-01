Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Short Interest Down 90.9% in September

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Oculus VisionTech stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 62,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Oculus VisionTech has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

