Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after purchasing an additional 723,390 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

LNT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. 18,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

