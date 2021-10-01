Oarsman Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,542,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 78,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAXJ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.58. 67,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

