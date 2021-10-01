O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.
Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
