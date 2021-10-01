O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.13.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

