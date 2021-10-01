O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stake Lessened by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in O-I Glass by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 20,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,796. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

