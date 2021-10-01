Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Brokerages predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report $620,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the lowest is $590,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

NYXH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,866. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

