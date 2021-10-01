Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000.

JPT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

