Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of NYSE:NKG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,536. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

