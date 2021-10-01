Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 14,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $8.43.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
