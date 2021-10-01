Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 14,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,538. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 134,299 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.