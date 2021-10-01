Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,257. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. 22,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,318. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

