NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 104,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

BATS:NUMG opened at $54.38 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

