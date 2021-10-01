Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NUE opened at $98.49 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

