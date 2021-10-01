Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 262.5% in September

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

