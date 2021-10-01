NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NWE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NWE stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

