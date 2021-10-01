Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Head-To-Head Review

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Northern Trust and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 20.51% 12.61% 0.82% First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Trust and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.30 billion 3.57 $1.21 billion $5.83 18.49 First Financial $202.96 million 2.70 $53.84 million $3.93 10.70

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northern Trust and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 4 5 5 0 2.07 First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust currently has a consensus target price of $110.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than First Financial.

Summary

Northern Trust beats First Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.