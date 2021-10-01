Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

NSTD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 48,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,310. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

