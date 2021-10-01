Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Now Covered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a house stock rating on the stock.
LON NBI opened at GBX 166.05 ($2.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.90 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.55.
