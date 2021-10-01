Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Now Covered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a house stock rating on the stock.

LON NBI opened at GBX 166.05 ($2.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.34. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 52 week low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 181.90 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.55.

About Northbridge Industrial Services

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

