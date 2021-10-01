Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

