Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.
Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.89.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
