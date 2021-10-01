Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently commented on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NDLS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,340. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $553.54 million, a PE ratio of -1,178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

