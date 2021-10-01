Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NKTX traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $26.88. 185,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,849. Nkarta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $884.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.