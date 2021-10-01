NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $72,912.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.