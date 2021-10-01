Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.51.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

