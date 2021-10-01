Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 5,035 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 81,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 91,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.64. 81,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.