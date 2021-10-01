Nicholas Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,522,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,497,000 after purchasing an additional 106,547 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. 7,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,898. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.34.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

