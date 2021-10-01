Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,595 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.93% of Carriage Services worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.59. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

