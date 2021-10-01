NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $465.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $465.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.00 million. NICE reported sales of $412.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $284.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $174,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

