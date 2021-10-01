NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $75.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

