NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Get NexImmune alerts:

NEXI stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. NexImmune has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth $12,134,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $11,053,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth about $9,294,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.