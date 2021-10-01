Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $8.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.
Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
