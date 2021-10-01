Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $8.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.65. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

