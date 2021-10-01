Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.26 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Newton has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

