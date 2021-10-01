Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,419 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,460.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 119,832 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 292.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 827,626 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 991,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 322.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 880,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 671,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.30 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $303.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

