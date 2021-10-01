New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,921 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

