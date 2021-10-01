New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.