Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $493.00 at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $448.00 to $493.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

Shares of NFLX opened at $610.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.22 and a 200 day moving average of $529.96. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

