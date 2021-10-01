Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $685.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $600.00 to $685.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $597.77. The company had a trading volume of 84,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,140. The company has a market capitalization of $264.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

