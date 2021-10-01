Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $448.00 to $493.00. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $619.00 and last traded at $614.58, with a volume of 90155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $599.06.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.51.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $270.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

