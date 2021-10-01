NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 845,109 shares.The stock last traded at $52.78 and had previously closed at $48.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

