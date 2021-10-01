Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOPMF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NOPMF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 5,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

