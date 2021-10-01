Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.13.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.12.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.