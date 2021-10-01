nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $263 million-$264 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.13 million.nCino also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. 4,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.59 and a beta of 1.88. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,969 shares of company stock worth $12,647,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

