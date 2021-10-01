Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is scheduled to release its Q3 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 1st. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 219,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,112. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Navios Maritime Acquisition worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

