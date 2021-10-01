Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

