Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Down to $6.56

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.34. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NAUT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $12,027,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,961,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $5,050,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.