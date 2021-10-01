Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $263.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.05 and its 200 day moving average is $268.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.12 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

