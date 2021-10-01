Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,425 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.40% of Leslie’s worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,792 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $66,926,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 123.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,631 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leslie’s stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

