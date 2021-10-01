Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.28% of Landstar System worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

