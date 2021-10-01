Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $16,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,220,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,214,000 after acquiring an additional 137,211 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $281.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $183.41 and a 1 year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

